Heathers the Musical announces New York run dates and details

Back where it all began – at New World Stages!

Heathers the Musical has revealed plans for its New York run – set to begin this summer.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, and is based on the 1989 cult film of the same name, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

It previously ran at The Other Palace and in the West End in 2018 and 2021. The show then ran from 2021 to 2023 back at The Other Palace, with three tours also taking place and a West End run in 2024.

It will start performances on 22 June 2025 at New World Stages, Stage I (340 West 50th Street), prior to a July opening night.

Directed by Andy Fickman (who also directs the UK version), a new US cast and additional creative team members will be announced in coming weeks.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday 31 March.