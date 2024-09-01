Theatre News

Heathers the Musical to run in New York in 2025

The award-winning musical is heading overseas!

Alex Wood

| Tour |

1 September 2024

The cast of Heathers The Musical at The Other Palace, © Pamela Raith
Heathers the Musical will cross the Atlantic next year.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, and is based on the 1989 cult film of the same name, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

The current IK production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

It previously ran at The Other Palace and in the West End in 2018 and 2021. The show then ran from 2021 to 2023 back at The Other Palace, with three tours also taking place and a West End run in 2024.

It’s now been confirmed that the show will open in New York in 2025, though dates and venue are to be confirmed.

