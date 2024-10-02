Heartstopper – where you’ve seen the cast on stage

The Heartstoppers are back for a much-anticipated third series!

And while class has been out at Truham Grammar School, a few members of the cast have found themselves treading the boards – some of them for the very first time.

For the new season, starry names Jonathan Bailey and Hayley Atwell join the almighty cast, which includes WhatsOnStage Award winner Joe Locke, the West End’s Rhea Norwood, and Broadway’s Romeo, Kit Connor.

Dive in and find out where you may have seen the familiar faces on stage.

Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi

Akinade has performed at many theatres; the National (Barber Shop Chronicles), the Donmar (Saint Joan), and the Gielgud (The Crucible). He’s most recently been seen in the West End transfer of Slave Play as part of an all-star cast.

Hayley Atwell as Nick’s Aunt Diane

Having made her professional stage debut in 2005, Atwell starred in productions at the Royal Shakespeare Company (Women Beware Women) and the National Theatre (The Man of Mode) before heading to the West End four years later. In between being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, her stage credits include Measure for Measure (at the Donmar Warehouse), Rosmersholm, and The Pride (for which she received Olivier noms). The WhatsOnStage Award nominee will be reunited with director Jamie Lloyd next year in a revival of Much Ado About Nothing with Tom Hiddleston.

Jonathan Bailey as Jack Maddox

Bailey began his stage career as Gavroche before moving on to classical plays which he continues to enjoy – early next year he’ll lead a new production of Richard II at the Bridge Theatre. He received great acclaim for performances in The Last Five Years and the award-winning revival of Company, as well as for headlining Cock. The Bridgerton star also plays Fiyero in the upcoming Wicked movies.

Joseph Balderrama as Julio Spring

Balderrama has many stage credits to his name, and has performed up and down the country. He was most recently seen at the Royal Court in A Fight Against… and opposite Atwell, his season three co-star, in Dry Powder at Hampstead Theatre.

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson

She plays Nick’s mum in Heartstopper, but on stage you may have seen the WhatsOnStage Award winner in the West End’s Long Day’s Journey into Night or in Mosquitoes (which she won for) at the National Theatre. She also starred in the TV adaptation of Les Misérables.

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Connor is currently co-leading a new production of Romeo and Juliet on Broadway opposite Rachel Zegler. Prior to Heartstopper success, theatre fans may have seen him in productions at the Donmar Warehouse (Welcome Home, Captain Fox!) and the Old Vic (Fanny & Alexander) – so here’s hoping he’s up for bringing the Sam Gold-directed Shakespeare to London.

Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

Croft is no stranger to the stage having performed as a child in the West End’s Les Misérables and Matilda, as well as the title roles in Oliver!, and The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole. He later returned to the stage in the 2023 staging of Amy Herzog’s play 4000 Miles in Chichester with Eileen Atkins.

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

After season one, Donovan was cast in Paper Cut at the Park Theatre in London.

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Finney has appeared in numerous theatre productions around Manchester, performing at the university as well as venues in and out of the city.

Stephen Fry as the voice of Headmaster Barnes

Lending his voice to Heartstopper, Fry has a long and illustrious arts background including Oliver Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated work for Me and My Girl and Twelfth Night.

William Gao as Tao Xu

Gao was most recently seen in The Trials at the Donmar Warehouse alongside Heartstopper co-star Joe Locke. But before that, he lent a hand to Shakespeare, appearing in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Glyndebourne Opera and Shakespeare 400 at the Royal Festival Hall.

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

WhatsOnStage Award winner Locke made his stage debut in climate crisis play The Trials where along with Gao, they played members of the jury. Since then he’s hopped over to New York and relatively recently wrapped up in Sweeney Todd as Tobias, sharing the stage with Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster.

Thibault de Montalembert as Stéphane Nelson

The French actor has a stage career dating back to the ’80s and has appeared in famed titles like The Winter’s Tale and Hamlet in his home country.

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Playing Sally Bowles in an award-winning revival of Cabaret in the West End is one way to make a professional stage debut – and Norwood has just concluded her run.

Bradley Riches as James McEwan

Riches has had quite the year – straight from his stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house, he returned to the stage in hit new musical, Babies. Previously he has been seen in Kin, Footloose, and Goodnight Mister Tom. He’ll make his pantomime debut in Aylesbury.

Rachael Stirling as Amanda Olsson

Stirling earned her two Olivier Award nominations for her performances in The Priory and An Ideal Husband.