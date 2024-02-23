Aaron Tveit, Sutton Foster and Joe Locke in Sweeney Todd on Broadway – first look

Tony winners Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster have joined the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, alongside WhatsOnStage Award-winner Joe Locke – and production images have been released.

They take on the roles of Sweeney Todd, Mrs Lovett and Toby respectively. Tveit and Foster will play a 12-week run, through to Sunday 5 May.

Directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on 26 February 2023, and opened on 26 March 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

On the creative team, Steven Hoggett is serving as choreographer, and Alex Lacamoire serving as music supervisor. The production has an orchestra of 26 playing Jonathan Tunick’s original orchestrations, as well as a set by Mimi Lien, costumes by Emilio Sosa, lighting by Natasha Katz, and sound by Nevin Steinberg.

Sweeney Todd tells the story of a Fleet Street barber who returns to London hell-bent on revenge. But how to dispose of the bodies? Mrs Lovett, the proprietress of a pie shop situated just beneath Sweeney’s salon, has an idea.