Hampstead Theatre unveils 2025 spring season including House of Games adaptation

Hampstead Theatre has announced its spring 2025 season, which will run from March to June.

The programme includes two world premieres, the European premiere of a play by Sarah Ruhl, and an adaptation by Richard Bean. Writers John Donnelly and Chloë Lawrence-Taylor will make their Hampstead debuts.

The season opens with the world premiere of Apex Predator (22 March to 26 April) by John Donnelly, directed by Blanche McIntyre. The play follows Mia, who is struggling with a baby that won’t feed, a son being bullied, and a husband preoccupied with police work. As she looks for control in her life, her son’s teacher introduces her to an unconventional solution.

McIntyre, who previously directed The Invention of Love at Hampstead, will also direct the European premiere of Letters from Max (23 May to 28 June) by Sarah Ruhl. Based on real correspondence between the playwright and poet Max Ritvo, the play explores art, life, and mortality.

Personal Values (11 April to 17 May) by Chloë Lawrence-Taylor will have its world premiere in Hampstead Downstairs. Directed by Lucy Morrison, the play centres on estranged sisters Veda and Bea, who are forced to confront their past. Morrison returns to Hampstead following Akedah and The Animal Kingdom.

Richard Bean’s adaptation of David Mamet’s neo-noir film House of Games (2 May to 7 June) will be directed by Jonathan Kent. The story follows psychoanalyst Dr Margaret Ford as she becomes entangled in the world of high-stakes gambling.