Kaya Scodelario and Cliff Curtis to star in new play from Netflix House of Cards creator

Kaya Scodelario and Cliff Curtis will make their London stage debuts in Beau Willimon’s East is South, which will premiere at Hampstead Theatre next year.

Directed by Ellen McDougall, the play explores the ethical dilemmas posed by artificial intelligence. East is South follows Logos, an advanced AI program nearing consciousness, which raises existential questions about humanity’s role in a rapidly evolving world. When a security breach occurs, two coders are interrogated in a tense bid to uncover the truth before the situation escalates.

Scodelario, recently seen in Netflix dramas The Gentleman and Senna, is also known for her roles in The Maze Runner, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and the British series Skins. Curtis, a New Zealand-born actor with credits in major films such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, and Whale Rider, also marks his UK stage debut in this production.

Willimon is the creator and writer of Netflix’s House of Cards. His other works include the play Farragut North, which was adapted into the film The Ides of March, starring George Clooney and Ryan Gosling.

The creative team for East is South includes designer Alex Eales, lighting designer Azusa Ono, sound designer Tingying Dong, video designer Zakk Hein, movement director Sung Im Her, and musical director David Ridley. Casting is by Anna Cooper, with further casting to be announced.

East is South runs at Hampstead Theatre from 7 February to 15 March 2025.