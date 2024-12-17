whatsonstage white
Full cast joining Kaya Scodelario and Cliff Curtis in East is South confirmed

East is South opens next spring

17 December 2024

Complete casting has been revealed for Beau Willimon’s East is South, which will premiere at Hampstead Theatre next year.

As already revealed, Kaya Scodelario and Cliff Curtis will make their London stage debuts in the play, directed by Ellen McDougall. It explores the ethical dilemmas posed by artificial intelligence. East is South follows Logos, an advanced AI program nearing consciousness, which raises existential questions about humanity’s role in a rapidly evolving world.

Set to also appear are Luke Treadaway (Cabaret, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Alec Newman (King Lear, Collaboration), Nathalie Armin (Alma Mater, A Little Life) and Aaron Gill (The Empress, Silence).

Willimon is the creator and writer of Netflix’s House of Cards. His other works include the play Farragut North, which was adapted into the film The Ides of March, starring George Clooney and Ryan Gosling.

The creative team for East is South includes designer Alex Eales, lighting designer Azusa Ono, sound designer Tingying Dong, video designer Zakk Hein, movement director Sung Im Her, and musical director David Ridley. Casting is by Anna Cooper.

East is South runs at Hampstead Theatre from 7 February to 15 March 2025.

