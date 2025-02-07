Hadley Fraser to perform solo concert this summer

The concert will coincide with Fraser’s new album

Hadley Fraser will perform his first solo concert this summer.

Taking place at Cadogan Hall on Sunday, 15 June at 6:30pm, the event marks the launch of his upcoming album, Things That Come and Go, produced by Fraser and Donald L Anderson for Palm Haven Studios, with arrangements and co-production by Sam Young.

The concert is presented in association with ADAMA Entertainment and WestWay Music, known for producing solo concerts for Jamie Muscato and Lucie Jones.

The evening will feature songs from the new album alongside other musical theatre favourites. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 11 February at the Cadogan Hall website.