Hadley Fraser and Ramin Karimloo to appear in concert at Savoy Theatre

Hadley Fraser (The Lehman Trilogy, Les Misérables) and Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of the Opera, Funny Girl) will appear together in concert at the Savoy Theatre.

The night, titled Live From The Rehearsal Room, will see Fraser and Karimloo reflect back on their favourite creative experiences. The show is based on a concept concocted while the pair were quarantining in Japan, with the duo uniting to present numbers they have performed in productions either individually or together, as well as tunes they’ve loved but never had the chance to take on on stage.

Karimloo commented: “Hadley and I are thrilled to be performing From The Rehearsal Room for the first time in London in front of a live audience. This will be a one-night only engagement and what a privilege to be in the iconic and beautiful Savoy Theatre.”

The one-night-only event will take place later this month on 26 November 2023, with tickets on sale on 10 November 2023.

Maxine English, general manager of the Savoy Theatre and Joe Johnson, deputy general manager added: “We are extremely excited to be hosting Hadley and Ramin and sharing their musical inspirations with our audiences. This promises to be a very special night, featuring some of yours, ours and Hadley and Ramin’s favourite songs – with some surprises thrown in along the way.”