Giles Terera receives Freedom of the City of London

Stage star Giles Terera has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London.

Most recently seen at the Young Vic in the European premiere of Passing Strange, his many theatre credits include The Meaning of Zong, Othello, Blues for an Alabama Sky, Blue/Orange and Rosmersholm, alongside an Olivier Award-winning turn in Hamilton and a WhatsOnStage Award as part of the cast of Avenue Q.

He was joined by family members at a ceremony at Guildhall today and honoured by the City of London Corporation for his outstanding achievements in the performing arts. He was nominated by deputy policy chairman, Keith Bottomley, and his colleague, elected member, peputy Andrien Meyers.

Terera commented: “I receive this recognition with deep appreciation and happiness. I accept it in honour of my mother, Valda Terera, who not only, along with my aunts and uncle helped rebuild the city and society after the war, but who also brought myself and my sisters as children to London as often as she could afford and encouraged us to explore, learn, and contribute.

“I believe that art has a contribution to make to a free society. My aim as an artist has always been to acknowledge those who came before me and inspire those who come after me. This recognition is a much-appreciated encouragement in the continued pursuit of that goal.”

Bottomley added: “As one of the most outstanding actors of his generation, it feels entirely appropriate to celebrate Giles Terera’s considerable achievements by awarding him the Freedom of the City of London.

“Audiences in London’s West End and on the South Bank, and at theatres and other venues across the UK will have admired Giles’ commanding stage presence, musical talent, and comic timing, and will no doubt welcome today’s news that he has received this award from the City.”

Meyers said: “In receiving the Freedom to recognise his consummate skills as an actor, musician, and filmmaker, Giles joins many highly respected and talented figures from the arts, including Ian McKellen, Ed Sheeran, Sarah Waters, Shabana Azmi, Eileen Atkins, and Grayson Perry.

“I was delighted and deeply humbled to join Keith Bottomley in supporting his nomination for this award and hope that he will have happy memories of the ceremony for many years to come.”