Frankenstein to return for new tour – with casting revealed

Seán Aydon’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is set to begin a second UK theatre tour this autumn, starting at Portsmouth New Theatre Royal on 3 October.

The new version of the gothic classic reimagines the story through the lens of Victoria Frankenstein, played by Emily-Jane McNeill, known for her roles in The Mousetrap and Brexshit. Set in 1943, during the turmoil of World War II, the play follows two women, Frankenstein and her companion, as they hide from their pasts and explore their scientific ambitions.

The cast also includes Tawana Dingembira as Henry, Brianne Surgeoner as Francine, Lydia Whitehead as Elizabeth, and original cast member Basienka Blake as Captain/Dr Richter.

The production features an original score by Eamonn O’Dwyer, with design by Nicky Bunch and lighting by Matt Haskins. Aydon, who previously adapted and directed The Picture of Dorian Gray for a national tour, also directed this adaptation of Frankenstein.

After Portsmouth the show will visit the Garrick Theatre in Lichfield, the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe, the Hull Truck Theatre, the Lighthouse, Poole and Royal and Derngate, Northampton.

