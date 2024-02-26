Faye Brookes and Tom Lorcan to star in Constellations revival

Casting has been revealed for the Barn Theatre’s upcoming revival production of Nick Payne’s acclaimed play Constellations.

Payne’s play premiered in 2012, winning the Best Play category at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards. It received multiple nominations at the 2013 WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards and debuted on Broadway in 2015. In 2022, the play was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Play Revival, and nominated for the WhatsOnStage Award for the same category.

Set to appear in this new production of the two-hander, directed by Jessica Daniels (known for The Butterfly Lion and The Mozart Question), will be Faye Brookes (Coronation Street, Strictly Ballroom) and Tom Lorcan (Coronation Street, A Monster Calls). It is set to run from 29 March to 18 May, with the press night scheduled for 2 April.

A high-concept romance, the show presents a series of scenes, offering different variations and outcomes for a relationship between Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a physicist.

The creative team for the production includes Ethan Cheek as designer, Amanda Priestley as composer and sound designer, and Hector Murray as lighting designer. Casting was conducted in-house.