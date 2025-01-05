Drag Race UK and musical star The Vivienne has died aged 32

James Lee Williams, also known as The Vivienne, has died aged 32.

Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Williams appeared on stages across the nation, most recently playing the Childcatcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on tour, and previously appearing as the Wicked Witch of the West in the major revival of The Wizard of Oz musical. They were due to reprise their role as the Childcatcher in 2025 on tour.

The Vivienne was crowned the first ever winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019 and subsequently appeared in the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. In 2023, The Vivienne was a finalist in the UK series of Dancing on Ice, finishing in third place.

The news was confirmed by publicist Simon Jones on social media, with the statement below: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne – has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details.”