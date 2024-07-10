Daisy Edgar-Jones exits Beautiful: The Carole King Musical film, teases new stage role

The press tour for Twisters has led to a few twists and tales for stage and screen star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Speaking to Variety, she said that she had left the eagerly anticipated screen version of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, commenting: “That’s no longer happening. I love Carole and I love that story, but it was a year ago that they decided [to no longer pursue it]. I did learn a lot of piano. I think it’s a gorgeous story, and the script probably needs a little more time in the oven”

Edgar-Jones is no stranger to the stage, having appeared in the five-star smash Albion at the Almeida – you can read our interview with her here. Her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal returned the venue in late 2022 in A Streetcar Named Desire.

Excitingly, it now sounds as though she’ll be returning to the theatre soon, with Edgar-Jones saying on the Twisters red carpet: “I’m actually going to be [back]… watch this space!”

On screen, Edgar-Jones is best known for her roles in Normal People (Golden Globe nomination), Fresh, Where The Crawdads Sing, and Under the Banner of Heaven (bagging a Golden Globe nomination).

Beautiful: The Carole King musical opened on Broadway on 12 January 2014, and ran for nearly six years at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The stage show featured a book by Douglas McGrath and a song list of King’s greatest hits, including “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” and “You’ve Got a Friend.” The production earned seven Tony nominations, including a Best Actress win for Jessie Mueller who starred in the title role.