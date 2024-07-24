Classic musicals to show in cinemas this autumn

Productions including Miss Saigon and The Phantom of the Opera are coming to a big screen near you

A season of stage musicals is coming to over 350 cinemas across the UK and Ireland later this year.

Produced by CinemaLive, The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals will feature screenings of Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera and Girl from The North Country.

Miss Saigon, filmed during the 25th anniversary gala performance at the Prince Edward Theatre in 2016, will screen on the 22 and 24 September. It features appearances by original cast members including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga.

The Phantom of the Opera was recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011, also the show’s 25th anniversary gala, starring Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess. It will play on 3 and 5 November.

Finally Girl From the North Country, the award-winning show written by Connor McPherson and featuring 20 songs by Bob Dylan, will screen on 21 and 24 November. It was recorded at the Belasco Theatre in New York in 2022.

Find participating cinemas via the CinemaLive website.