Cheeyang Ng to appear in concert in London – with further line-up revealed

Award-winning singer-songwriter Cheeyang Ng will make their London debut with Fat, Femme and Asian on Tuesday 5 November 2024.

Born and raised in Singapore, Cheeyang has performed on renowned stages like Lincoln Center alongside Carole King and Carnegie Hall with a cappella group Vocalosity. With an MFA from NYU and a BMus from Berklee College of Music, Cheeyang is the first Singaporean to headline concerts at Joe’s Pub and Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage. Their upcoming musical Māyā will have a UK workshop in 2025.

A recipient of the Princess Grace Award (previously received by the likes of Jon M Chu and Leslie Odom Jr), they will present an evening of original songs from their musicals-in-development and solo works.

Playing at 7pm at Crazy Coqs, Brasserie Zedel, the show’s audience will be treated to selections from Eastbound (written with Khiyon Hursey of Hamilton), Māyā (co-written with Eric Sorrels), The Phoenix (with Desdemona Chiang and Eric Sorrels), and Legendary, Cheeyang’s solo show. The concert will also include viral TikTok originals inspired by Heartstopper.

Cheeyang will be joined by Roshani Abbey (Hamilton), Desmonda Cathabel (Disney’s Aladdin), Diya Sohi (The Beaker Girls), Aaron Teoh (Wicked movie), and Sonya Venugopal (Life of Pi). The concert is directed by Nina Zoie Lam (Miss Saigon, Hawkeye) with musical direction by Yshani Perinpanayagam (Royal Opera House).

Cheeyang said today: “I am so thrilled to be bringing my work to London and sharing it on the global stage. Cannot wait for London audiences to experience epic Asian storytelling.”