Casting for The House Party tour revealed, including Clique’s Synnøve Karlsen

Hit theatre company Headlong has revealed the cast for the UK tour of The House Party, following its premiere at Chichester Festival Theatre in May 2024.

The production, a modern reimagining of August Strindberg’s Miss Julie, is written by Laura Lomas and directed by Headlong’s artistic director Holly Race Roughan.

The cast includes Sesley Hope (Bridgerton) as Christine, Synnøve Karlsen as Julie, and Tom Lewis (Patience, Gentleman Jack) as Jon.

The UK tour is a co-production with Chichester Festival Theatre, produced in association with Frantic Assembly. It will visit Leeds Playhouse (21 February to 1 March), Rose Theatre Kingston (4 to 22 March), HOME Manchester (25 to 29 March), Bristol Old Vic (23 April to 3 May), and Belgrade Theatre Coventry (7 to 10 May).

The House Party follows Julie as she celebrates her 18th birthday in her father’s opulent townhouse. After a breakup, she hosts a wild party while her best friend Christine and Christine’s boyfriend Jon—whose mother works as Julie’s cleaner—find themselves downstairs, dreaming of a better future. As the night escalates, themes of privilege, desire, and destruction come to the surface.

The creative team includes set designer Loren Elstein, costume designer Maybelle Laye, original lighting designer Joshua Pharo, original music and sound by Giles Thomas, and movement direction by Scott Graham. Aundrea Fudge serves as the voice and dialect coach, with Tallulah Caskey as the associate set designer. Casting for the UK tour was overseen by Becky Paris, while the original production’s casting was led by Matilda James.

The tour also marks part of Headlong’s broader celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2024, which included productions such as A Raisin in the Sun and The New Real.

