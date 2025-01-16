Cast for the tour of new play Spitfire Girls revealed

The full cast has been confirmed for Spitfire Girls, a new play by Katherine Senior that will embark on a major UK tour in 2025.

Inspired by the extraordinary true stories of the women who flew during World War II, the production will open at MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton on 20 March before visiting nine additional theatres across the country. Set on New Year’s Eve in 1959, Spitfire Girls revisits the lives of two women who reunite decades after their time as trailblazing aviators during the Second World War.

Laura Matthews (One Man, Two Guvnors) will play Dotty, while Senior will share the role of Bett with Rosalind Steele (Venice Preserved). Kirsty Cox (The Odyssey) will play Joy, Jack Hulland (Travels with My Aunt) will appear as Dad and Frank, while Samuel Tracey (The Gruffalo’s Child) will play Tom and Jimmy.

Directed by Seán Aydon and designed by Sarah Beaton, the production features lighting by Peter Small and original music by Eamonn O’Dwyer. Developed with the support of the National Theatre Generate Programme and presented by Tilted Wig and MAST Mayflower Studios, the play also benefits from a partnership with the Royal British Legion as part of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The playtext will be published in March 2025 by Concord Theatricals under their Samuel French imprint and will be available for purchase. The production is recommended for ages ten and above.

The tour will begin at MAST Mayflower in Southampton from 20 to 22 March before visiting Theatre by the Lake in Keswick from 25 to 29 March, New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich from 1 to 5 April, and Derby Theatre from 8 to 12 April. It will then move to Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne from 15 to 19 April, Shakespeare North Playhouse from 23 to 26 April, the Dukes in Lancaster from 6 to 10 May, Chipping Norton Theatre from 14 to 17 May, Malvern Theatres from 20 to 24 May, and conclude at Darlington Hippodrome from 27 to 31 May.