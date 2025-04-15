Cast for Grease revival confirmed

Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Blackpool Grand Theatre will co-produce a new staging of Grease as the opening production of Pitlochry’s 2025 summer season, and casting has been revealed.

The production will run at Blackpool Grand Theatre from 4 to 14 June, with press night scheduled for Thursday 5 June. It will then transfer to Pitlochry Festival Theatre, where it plays from 18 June until 27 September, with press performances taking place on 20 and 21 June.

Directed by Sam Hardie, Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s associate director, the production will feature a company of actor-musicians. Musical direction is by Richard Reeday, with set design by Nick Trueman, costume design by Julie Carlin, sound design by Andy Graham, and lighting design by Rory Beaton. Choreography is by Kally Lloyd-Jones, with fight direction by Robin Hellier.

The production is managed by Nick Trueman and Dino Melia, with Katy Nicolson as stage manager, Ruby Noble as deputy stage manager (Book), Anna Diamond as deputy stage manager (Floor), and Rebecca Gorman as assistant stage manager (Floor). Sound number one is Toby McFarlane, while the casting director has not been confirmed by the venues.

The cast includes Celeste Collier as Teen Angel, Tyler Collins as Kenickie, Chris Coxon as Eugene, Stephanie Cremona as Cha Cha, Caitlin Forbes as Patty, April Nerissa Hudson as Frenchy, Leah Jamieson as Jan, Blythe Jandoo as Sandy, Jerome Lincoln as Roger, David Rankine as Doody, Oraine Johnson as Sonny, Keith Macpherson as Vince Fontaine, Alyson Orr as Miss Lynch, Alexander Service as Danny, and Fiona Wood as Rizzo. Eden Barrie and Louis Newman will appear as Marty and Jonny Casino respectively, with all remaining roles played by the ensemble.

Grease, with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, originally opened in Chicago in 1971 before transferring to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations. The musical went on to inspire the 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The show is presented by arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.