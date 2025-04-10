Pitlochry Festival Theatre is delighted to announce the ensemble for its 2025 season which takes place this summer between May and September.

This year’s ensemble will feature in the Auditorium productions of Grease (18 June to 27 September), which is being co-produced with Blackpool Grand Theatre, Elizabeth Newman’s new adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic tale The Great Gatsby (27 June to 25 September), produced with Derby Theatre, Patrick Barlow’s slapstick comedy The 39 Steps (11 July to 26 September), and the revival of the theatre’s much-loved production of Sunshine on Leith (25 July to 27 September).

Members of the ensemble will also feature in the Studio productions of the première of Milly Sweeney’s debut play Water Colour (9 to 17 May), co-produced with Byre Theatre and Playwrights’ Studio, Scotland, the return of Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed (30 May to 14 June) co-produced with Firebrand Theatre Company, as well as the premières of Kolbrún Björt Sigfúsdóttir’s new play This Is A Gift (24 June to 11 September), Shonagh Murray’s new Scottish musical Nessie (9 July to 16 August), co-produced with Capital Theatres, and finally John Binnie and Alyson Orr’s new musical play A Toast Fae The Lassies (29 August to 24 September).

The 21-strong ensemble will feature Adam Buksh (The Great Replacement), Chris Coxon (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Celeste Collier (Rishi Sunak’s Doing A Musical), Tyler Collins (Sunshine on Leith), Susan Coyle (The Race to 1984), Stephanie Cremona (Cinderella), Caitlin Forbes (The Stamping Ground), Molly Geddes (Lockerbie), and April Nerissa Hudson (Good for A Girl).

The ensemble will also feature Leah Jamieson (Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of)), Blythe Jandoo (Gypsy), Oraine Johnson (The Jungle Book), Jerome Lincoln (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), Ryan J Mackay (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Keith Macpherson (A Streetcar Named Desire), Alyson Orr (Sunshine on Leith), David Rankine (The Fair Maid of the West), Alexander Service (Heathers the Musical), Fiona Wood (Peter Pan and Wendy), and newcomers Eden Barrie and Louis Newman.

Each show’s casting breakdown, as well as creative team members, will be revealed in the coming weeks.