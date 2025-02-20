Cast for Faygele at Marylebone Theatre revealed

Casting has been revealed for the world premiere of Shimmy Braun’s Faygele.

Directed by Will Nunziata, the production explores the struggle between faith and identity through the story of Ari Freed, whose Bar Mitzvah is disrupted when his father calls him “Faygele.”

Ilan Galkoff, Ben Caplan, Clara Francis, Andrew Paul, and Yiftach Mizrahi will star in the new play, which runs from 30 April to 31 May.

Galkoff plays Ari, having previously appeared in Backstairs Billy and Leopoldstadt in the West End, as well as on screen in The Tattooist of Auschwitz and Good Omens. Caplan, playing Dr Freed, is known for Call the Midwife and A Sherlock Carol. Francis, as Mrs Freed, was in Leopoldstadt and films including Disobedience. Paul, as Rabbi Lev, is recognised for The Bill and EastEnders, while Mizrahi, as Sammy Stein, has worked in theatre and television, including The Greenhouse Academy and Band of Spies.

The production team includes set and costume designer David Shields, lighting designer Tony P Darvill, sound designer Dan Samson, and casting director Rob Kelly. The stage management team is led by company stage manager Elsie O’Rourke and deputy stage manager Jordan Deegen Fleet, with Thomas Hopkins Productions serving as executive producer and overseeing general management.

Faygele will run for 90 minutes, with press night scheduled for 6 May at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale now.