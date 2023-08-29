Photos

Adrian Schiller and more to star in The White Factory – rehearsal images released

The world premiere drama begins performances next month

Adrian Schiller in rehearsals for The White Factory
Adrian Schiller in rehearsals for The White Factory, © Mark Senior

Adrian Schiller (Victoria, The Last Kingdom) is among the cast for the upcoming world premiere of The White Factory by Dmitry Glukhovsky.

Schiller will take on the roles of Chaim Rumkowski and Old Ezekiel in the piece, alongside Pearl Chanda (See How They Run) as Rivke Kaufman, and Mark Quartley (The Ipcress Files) as Yosef Kaufman, with James Garnon (as SS Wilhelm Koppe), Matthew Spencer (as SS Herbert Lange), Olivia Bernstone (as Female Ensemble) and Lewis Hart (as Male Ensemble).

Adrian Schiller and Mark Quartley in rehearsals for The White Factory
Adrian Schiller and Mark Quartley in rehearsals for The White Factory, © Mark Senior

The White Factory marks the playwrighting debut of author Glukhovsky, who, following a recent trial in absentia, was sentenced to eight years in prison by the Russian state. Currently living in exile, he has been accused of deliberately spreading false information about Russia’s armed forces.

Pearl Chanda in rehearsals for The White Factory
Pearl Chanda in rehearsals for The White Factory, © Mark Senior

The play’s director, Maxim Didenko, is also an outspoken critic of the invasion of Ukraine and the production’s creative team also includes Ukrainian creative producer Ekaterina Kashynsteva.

Director Maxim Didenko in rehearsals for The White Factory
Director Maxim Didenko in rehearsals for The White Factory, © Mark Senior

Inspired by true events, The White Factory explores the life of Holocaust survivor Yosef Kaufman, who is haunted by the traumas of his past whilst trying to build a future for himself and his new family in 1960s Brooklyn.

Mark Quartley in rehearsals for The White Factory
Mark Quartley in rehearsals for The White Factory, © Mark Senior

The world premiere will take place at the Marylebone Theatre in London from 15 September until 4 November 2023.

Adrian Schiller in rehearsals for The White Factory
Adrian Schiller in rehearsals for The White Factory, © Mark Senior
Mark Quartley in rehearsals for The White Factory
Mark Quartley in rehearsals for The White Factory, © Mark Senior
Director Maxim Didenko, Mark Quartley and Pearl Chanda in rehearsals for The White Factory
Director Maxim Didenko, Mark Quartley and Pearl Chanda in rehearsals for The White Factory, © Mark Senior
Olivia Bernstone and Matthew Spencer in rehearsals for The White Factory
Olivia Bernstone and Matthew Spencer in rehearsals for The White Factory, © Mark Senior
Peark Chanda and Mark Quartley in rehearsals for The White Factory
Peark Chanda and Mark Quartley in rehearsals for The White Factory, © Mark Senior

