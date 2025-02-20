Cast announced for The Mad Ones musical revival in London

The show was an award-nominated hit in New York

Exclusive: The Drama Desk-nominated musical The Mad Ones will open at the Other Palace Studio for a four-week run this summer – and casting has now been revealed.

The musical tells the story of Samantha Brown, a high school senior grappling with grief and the weight of her future after the death of her best friend, Kelly.

Originally premiering off-Broadway in 2017 under the title The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown, the show has since gained a strong online following. Its viral popularity includes millions of YouTube views and the sale of over 15,000 pieces of sheet music before licensing rights were made available.

Following a well-received run at Birmingham’s Old Joint Stock Theatre in April 2023, the production marks the musical’s London debut. It has music by Bree Lowdermilk and book and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

Set to star will be Courtney Stapleton as Kelly, Dora Gee as Sam, Jacob Fowler as Adam, and Thea-Jo Wolfe as Beverly, with Eliza Bowden as swing

Directed by Emily Susanne Lloyd, the creative team also includes musical director Callum Thompson, choreographer Lauren Stroud and set and costume designer Reuben Speed, with lighting design by Joanne Marshall. The production is led by producers Samantha Creswick and Electric Press Productions, with creative producers James Edge and West End Best Friend Productions overseeing the project.

The transfer runs alongside Kerrigan’s The Great Gatsby, which is moving to the West End from Broadway in April 2025.

The Mad Ones runs from 7 May to 1 June 2025. Tickets are available now via the Other Palace website.