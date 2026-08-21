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Theatre News

Caissie Levy to perform solo concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Levy live in London

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

21 August 2026

caissi3 levy
Caissie Levy, photo supplied by the production

Broadway and West End performer Caissie Levy will return to London this winter for a solo concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The concert will feature songs from Levy’s stage career, including numbers from Ghost, Frozen, Wicked, Les Misérables  and Hair, alongside contemporary songs and personal stories.

Levy said: “London has always felt like a second theatrical home to me, so it means everything to be coming back. Some of the most meaningful chapters of my career happened here, and I’m so excited to reconnect with the London theatre community and audiences who have always been so incredibly supportive. It feels like the perfect place to share my new solo show.”

Levy most recently starred in the Broadway revival of Ragtime, winning the 2026 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, as well as the Drama Desk Award. She also received the 2026 Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award from the Drama League Awards.

In 2024, she received WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award nominations for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in the UK premiere of Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse and its subsequent West End transfer.

Away from the stage, Levy has released the solo EP With You, performed with Rod Stewart during his Las Vegas residency, headlined concerts with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and toured with solo performances across the UK, US and Canada.

Caissie Levy Live at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane will take place on Sunday 13 December 2026 at 7pm, with tickets going on sale on Friday 28 August.

The concert is presented by Darren Bell Productions and Cuffe & Taylor.

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