Cable Street musical announces casting for second run

The show bagged a five-star review and sold out its premiere season – see who’s joining for the new run

Exclusive: Five-star musical Cable Street has announced casting for its second run

The piece, written by composer and lyricist Tim Gilvin and playwright Alex Kanefsky, tells the story of the people of London’s East End in 1936, focusing on three young workers: Sammy, a Polish Jew; Mairead, an Irish Catholic; and Ron, a Lancastrian Brit.

The pivotal moment in their lives occurs on Sunday 4 October 1936, during the Battle of Cable Street, with the musical raising the question of which side the young protagonists and their families will be fighting for.

It had its first run earlier this year at Southwark Playhouse Borough, where it received a glowing five-star review, being described as “an absolute belter”.

The production includes direction by Adam Lenson, choreography by Jevan Howard-Jones, musical supervision by Tamara Saringer, musical direction by Ellen Campbell, associate direction by Jamie Buller, orchestrations and arrangements by Tim Gilvin, vocal arrangements by Gilvin and Saringer, set design by Yoav Segal, lighting design by Sam Waddington, sound by Charlie Smith, costume design by Lu Herbert, dramaturgy by Olivia Mace, production management by the Production Office and casting by Sarah Leung.

Appearing in the new run will be a number of original cast members including Danny Colligan (Dirty Dancing, The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables), Sha Dessi (Les Misérables) and Joshua Ginsberg (Wesker’s Chicken Soup with Barley) – as the three young friends Ron, Mairead and Sammy. Also marching again are Max Alexander-Taylor (The Lion), Aoife Mac Namara (Cable Street), Ethan Pascal Peters (Showstopper! The Improvised Musical) and Jez Unwin (Groundhog Day, Once),

Joining them will be new cast members Davina Moon (Life Of Pi, Bombay Dreams, Miss Saigon). Making her London debut is Mia Overfield (Demon Dentist, Jack and the Beanstalk).

The show will now run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 6 September to 10 October, with all seats priced at £18 for preview performances.