Burlesque cancels additional tour performances due to cast illnesses

Further performances for the first UK tour of Burlesque the Musical, based on the 2010 film, have been pulled.

The show, currently running at Sunderland Empire, has been hit by a “virus” affecting “several principal cast members”, according to a new statement issued by the venue.

As a result, shows on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday have been pulled, as well as last night’s (Monday) performance. A local press night, slated for this evening, was therefore also scrapped.

The statement adds that “we are bolstering the company with additional covers who have performed in the show previously to ensure we open on Friday.” The cancellations will, according to the production, provide time to rehearse in new cast members. Ticket holders have been notified.

Originally slated to open at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking on 25 July before touring to 24 venues across the UK during 2026 and 2027, the show instead opened in Sunderland last week, playing for three performances across Friday and Saturday. An additional tour stop at Woking Theatre will take place from 3 to 7 November 2026. The Sunderland run is due to end on Saturday 22 August.

Faye Brookes stars as Tess Richarde, the owner of the Burlesque Lounge, a role originated on screen by Cher, alongside Gracie O’Brien as Ali Rose. The cast also includes Ryan Carter as Sean and Ms Loretta, Davide Fienauri as Vince, Tyler Davis as Jackson, and Vanessa Ela Young as Nikki.

The production features songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Jess Folley, Todrick Hall and Steven Antin (who directed the original film).

Antin serves as writer and creative director. The production is directed by Racky Plews, with choreography by Robin Antin and Aaron Renfree. Xena Gusthart is associate choreographer.

A separate London production of Burlesque the Musical has also postponed its run – this time to 2027 – as we’ve covered here. Further plans for that production are still to be announced.

It’s a further chapter in a turbulent history of the show, following rocky beginnings in the West End and changes to creative team members – including the exit of former director, choreographer and star Hall.