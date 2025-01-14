Beverley Knight to star in Marie and Rosetta UK premiere

The Rose Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre, and English Touring Theatre have announced the UK premiere of George Brant’s Marie and Rosetta.

The production tells the story of gospel and blues singer Rosetta Tharpe and her protégé, Marie Knight, and features a play with music that celebrates Tharpe’s legacy as a key figure in the development of rock ’n’ roll. Monique Touko will direct the production, which runs at the Rose Theatre from 2 to 24 May 2025, before transferring to Chichester Festival Theatre from 25 June to 26 July 2025.

Beverley Knight will play Rosetta Tharpe, marking her professional play debut. The full cast and creative team are yet to be announced.

Knight said today: “It is a great honour to be cast in the role of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, one of the unsung architects of rock ‘n’ roll. I am and have always been a storyteller, whether it be in a purely music form or in a theatrical setting. I’m excited to be able to tell the Sister Rosetta story in this important play about her life, trailblazing career and her relationship with the legendary gospel singer Marie Knight.

“This will be my first role in a professional play; I have performed many times in plays at an amateur level and I’m so thrilled that I get to tell HERstory as my debut. Sister Rosetta Tharpe, with her powerful expressive voice, her electrifying guitar and her Gospel message laid the foundations on which Chuck Berry, Ike Turner, Elvis Presley and literally everyone else has walked. The Godmother of rock ‘n’ roll deserves to be celebrated and remembered.”

The Rose Theatre run will begin with priority booking for members on 14 January, with general booking opening on 20 January. The Chichester Festival Theatre run will be part of Festival 2025, with details announced on 13 February and general booking opening on 1 March.