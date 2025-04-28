Ben Forster to release Musical’s Greatest Hits album

It is scheduled to drop in October

Musical theatre star Ben Forster has announced the release of a new studio album.

Recorded with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and entitled Musical’s Greatest Hits, the album will feature ten tracks of both classic and modern show tunes.

Forster commented: “A lifelong ambition is finally coming true. I’ve always dreamed of creating a full orchestral album, and now it’s actually happening. It’s one of the biggest highlights of my career. I’m beyond thrilled to be bringing this body of work to life with an extraordinary team.

“The amazing BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra is lending their incredible talent to this project and the sound they’ve created is nothing short of breathtaking. It’s an honour to have them play on my album.

“This is for the fans and for everyone who loves musicals. It’s packed with iconic classics and soaring, cinematic arrangements that I’ve dreamed of performing for years. I couldn’t be more excited to share it with the world.”

Forster rose to fame as the winner of ITV’s casting show Superstar in 2012, going on to play the titular role in Jesus Christ Superstar. Since then, he has appeared in The Phantom of the Opera, Elf The Musical, Evita, and The Rocky Horror Show.

Neil O’Brien from Westway Music said: “I am incredibly excited to be releasing a collection of some of the biggest and best-known songs in musical theatre with undoubtedly one of the most gifted and charismatic performers of his generation – the one and only Ben Forster.

“The release is set to have worldwide commercial appeal and will establish Ben as a true global star. It’s something I am incredibly proud to be part of. It really is the definitive Musical’s Greatest Hits!”

The tracklist is as follows:

Music Of The Night (The Phantom of the Opera) From Now On (The Greatest Showman) The Winner Takes It All (Mamma Mia!) Bring Him Home (Les Misérables) Tell Me It’s Not True (Blood Brothers) Gethsemane (Jesus Christ Superstar) For Good (Wicked) You Will Be Found (Dear Evan Hansen) Losing My Mind (Follies) If I Can’t Love Her (Beauty and the Beast)

Musical’s Greatest Hits is scheduled for release on 10 October 2025.