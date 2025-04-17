Jamie Muscato announces dates and details for solo album

The album was recorded live in west London

Details and dates for Jamie Muscato‘s new solo album have been released.

Recorded during his solo concert at Cadogan Hall last year, the album features numbers from Muscato’s back catalogue, alongside a variety of musical standards and pop tracks, arranged by musical director Sam Young.

Muscato said today: “I’m thrilled to be releasing this live album, recorded during an unforgettable weekend at Cadogan Hall — one of the finest concert venues in the country. I wanted to capture the true essence of those performances: the spontaneous energy, the audience’s reactions, and the incredible improvisations from the band under the direction of Sam Young. I really think we bottled the magic of that room. Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

The album will be available digitally from 25 April.

The track list is as follows:

· “Favorite Things” by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein

· “Don’t Do Sadness” / “Blue Wind” by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater

· “I Want You Back” by Berry Gordy, Alphonso Mizell, and Frederick Perren, and Deke Richards

· “Wait For The Moment” by Jack Stratton

· “Freeze Your Brain” by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy

· “(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano” by Sampha

· “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift, Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff

· “First Date”/“Last Night” by Pasek and Paul (performed with Laura Jane Matthewson)

· “Last Goodbye” by Jeff Buckley

· “Something’s Coming” by Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein

· “Leave” by Glen Hansard, Martin Lowe

· “If I Loved You” by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein

· “Part of Your World” by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman

· “Left Behind” by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater

· “Raise a Little Hell” by Frank Wildhorn and Don Black

· “Shallow” by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt (performed with Tanisha Spring)

· “Your Song” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin (performed with Tanisha Spring)

· “Come What May” by David Baerwald and Kevin Gilbert (performed with Tanisha Spring)

· “Roxanne” by Sting

· “Guy I Used To Be” by Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence, Jason Cornet, Jonny Koh, Jordan Cohen, Michael Cody Dear