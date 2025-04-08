Aimie Atkinson to release new album

More music from the Six star!

Aimie Atkinson will release a new album titled Queen.

Produced by Steve Anderson and Terry Ronald, the record will launch at her Westway Music concert on Monday, 23 June at the Vaudeville Theatre.

The first single from the record, “Alone”, will reunite the West End’s original Katherine Howard with the West End’s original Jane Seymour, Natalie Paris, for a special duet. The tune will be released on 25 April.

Atkinson said: “I’m excited to bring new music to everyone ahead of the release of my brand new album! ‘Alone’ is a song close to my heart and it’s great to have my original castmate and sister Natalie Paris from Six on the track too. I can’t wait for you all to hear it!”

It is the second recently announced song featuring the original cast, following the release of the filmed performance in cinemas.

The performer is also confirmed to be appearing at this year’s West End Live.

Queen will be available from 20 June 2025.