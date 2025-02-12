whatsonstage white
West End Live confirms 2025 dates

The free-of-charge celebration returns to Trafalgar Square this summer

Alex Wood

| London |

12 February 2025

West End Live at Trafalgar Square
West End Live at Trafalgar Square, © Pamela Raith

The Society of London Theatre has revealed the dates for the 2025 edition of West End Live.

Thousands of fans are welcomed free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis for two days of musical theatre celebrating. In previous years, the event has ran from 11am to 5pm on the Saturday and from 12pm until 5pm on the Sunday.

This year, the event will take place on 21 and 22 June, returning to its usual home in Trafalgar Square in central London. This year will also mark 20 years of the major moment for London theatre. Those with disability needs should also sign up for a Nimbus Access Card or free West End LIVE Digital Access Pass.

The 2025 line-up will be unveiled in due course, with the likes of Matilda the Musical, Back to the Future, The Choir of Man, Frozen, The Lion King, Wicked, Moulin Rouge!, Cabaret, The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Hamilton, Operation Mincemeat, Mamma Mia! and Six all among previous participating productions.

