Belgrade Theatre announces casting for Revealed

The Belgrade Theatre in Coventry has announced the cast for its upcoming in-house production Revealed, written by Daniel J Carver and directed by Belgrade associate director Jay Zorenti-Nakhid.

Revealed is a family drama that follows 16-year-old Luther, his father Malcolm, and his grandfather Sidney, who find themselves taking refuge together at the family’s Caribbean restaurant. Over the course of one night, their differing views on topics such as racism, masculinity, sexuality, parenting, and love come to the fore.

Making his stage debut, Jayden Hanley will play the role of Luther, while Carver will take on the role of Malcolm. The role of Sidney will be played by Everal A Walsh, whose theatre credits include A Child of Science at Bristol Old Vic and Amadeus at the National Theatre.

The show will run from Friday 18 October to Saturday 2 November, with a press night on Tuesday 22 October.

The creative team for Revealed includes set and costume design by Amanda Mascarenhas, lighting design by Joe Price, sound design by Khalil Madovi, movement direction by Corey Campbell, and fight direction by Kevin McCurdy. The production is managed by Adrian Sweeney and produced by James Ashfield for the Belgrade Theatre.