Battersea Arts Centre unveils 2025 spring season

Battersea Arts Centre (BAC) has announced its spring 2025 season.

A highlight of the season is Lost Dog’s Paradise Lost (lies unopened beside me), returning to BAC ten years after its debut. This reimagined production includes award nominated star Sharif Afifi in the cast. Paradise Lost uses theatre, comedy, and movement to explore Milton’s epic story in a concise 75-minute staging.

Dance theatre company Thick and Tight will premiere Natural Behaviour, a new BAC commission that combines dance, satire, and impersonation. The piece examines concepts of natural and unnatural behaviours across human and non-human subjects. The company’s previous work includes the acclaimed Tits and Teeth.

The UK premiere of Burnt Toast, a slasher horror by Norwegian theatre-makers Susie Wang, will run for two nights in BAC’s Grand Hall. The production combines elements of horror with themes of suspense and surrealism.

Wet Mess will present TESTO, exploring themes of identity, transition, and gender through movement and cabaret in a performance that blends club culture with intimate storytelling. WRESTLELADSWRESTLE by Jenni Jackson draws on the artist’s experiences as a former British Judo Champion and tackles themes of resilience and reclamation, supported by a community cast from the local area.

asses.masses, an interactive gaming experience by Canadian artists Patrick Blenkarn and Milton Lim, will invite audiences to participate in a seven-hour story of a herd of donkeys navigating a post-industrial world. The piece, presented as part of the London Games Festival, integrates gaming and live performance.

Returning for another year, BAC’s Homegrown Festival, curated by a cohort of young South London producers, will take place in April, showcasing new work by emerging artists. The season will also feature Goner by Marikiscrycrycry, a choreography piece that combines visual culture and psychological horror.