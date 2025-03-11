Andrew Scott begins performances of solo Vanya in New York

Take a first look!

Vanya, starring Andrew Scott, is now in previews off-Broadway.

Simon Stephens’s solo adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, sees Scott reprising his much-acclaimed West End performance.

Performances are underway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with an opening night set for 18 March. The run will be eight weeks long.

The production sees Scott take on all the roles in the classic across a 105-minute runtime, and was heralded as “a revelation” in the WhatsOnStage review by Sarah Crompton. It is currently available to watch on National Theatre at Home.

Scott, Stephens, director Sam Yates, and designer Rosanna Vize are co-creators of the piece, which ran at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London in late 2023.

The creative team also includes lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Dan Balfour, video designer Jack Phelan, movement director Michela Meazza, and costume designer Natalie Pryce. Marianna Gailus serves as Scott’s understudy. Vanya is executive produced by Wagner Johnson Productions.

According to production notes, the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production “explores the kaleidoscope of human emotions, harnessing the power of the intimate bond between actor and audience to delve deeper into the human psyche.”

Scott made his Broadway debut in 2006 in David Hare’s The Vertical Hour.