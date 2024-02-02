Alex Newell to stage London solo concerts this autumn

Exclusive: Tony Award winner Alex Newell will headline two live concerts at Cadogan Hall this September.

The star of stage and screen rose to fame on The Glee Project, finishing runner-up on the first season and eventually being cast as series regular Wade “Unique” Adams on Glee. Their other notable screen credits include Resident Advisors, Our Kind of People, Empire and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Newell made their Broadway debut as Asaka in the 2017 revival of Once on This Island and returned to the Great White Way in 2023 to play Lulu in Shucked, following a tryout run at Salt Lake City’s Pioneer Theater Company, and went on to win the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical. Other stage credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and The Last Supper.

They are also set to star as the Leading Player in an upcoming 50th anniversary concert of Pippin at The London Palladium this April.

Taking place at 2:30pm and 6:30pm on Sunday, 1 September 2024 at Cadogan Hall, the concerts will be produced by Fourth Wall Live, who are currently nominated at the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards in the category of Best Concert Event for their offerings of Ariana DeBose in Concert, Evita in Concert and Love Never Dies in Concert.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, 6 February.