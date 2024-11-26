Aisling Loftus to star in Girls & Boys revival

Nottingham Playhouse has announced that Aisling Loftus will lead the regional premiere of Dennis Kelly’s Girls & Boys.

Written by multi-award-winner Kelly (Matilda the Musical, DNA, Utopia), Girls & Boys begins as a seemingly typical love story – boy meets girl, sparks fly, and they settle into family life. However, as their domestic world begins to unravel, disturbing truths emerge.

The production is directed by Anna Ledwich (Anthropology, Photograph 51), with design by Janet Bird, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Harry Blake, movement direction by Chi-San Howard, voice and dialect coaching by Joel Trill, and casting by Arthur Carrington.

Loftus, who has been involved with Nottingham Playhouse since her youth through the NT Connections programme, said today: “I’m over the moon to be working with Anna on this and to be doing it in Nottingham is very exciting (and scary). It’s a funny, dark, unforgettable play. I can’t wait to get started.”

Artistic director Adam Penford continued: “What an honour to be producing the regional premiere of Dennis Kelly’s Girls & Boys. Dennis is one of the UK’s best writers and this play goes off like a rocket. It’s very timely, and sadly has become even more so since it first premiered in London in 2018. So far, only Carey Mulligan has performed this immense role and we’re thrilled to have Nottingham’s own Aisling Loftus take on the challenge.”