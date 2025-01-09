42 Balloons to receive North American premiere

The new musical is flying across the Atlantic!

New musical 42 Balloons will play a limited season in North America this summer.

Based on the unbelievable true story of Larry Walters who defied all odds to achieve his lifelong dream of soaring 16,000 feet above Los Angeles in a chair, Jack Godfrey’s piece has an ’80s-inspired pop score.

The show is currently nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Regional Production following its full premiere at the Lowry in Salford in 2024, where it was called a “soaring success” by our critic. Before that, it enjoyed a series of sold-out concerts in the West End.

42 Balloons will play in the Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater from 24 May to 29 June 2025.

The producing team includes Kevin McCollum (Oh, Mary!, Rent), Andy Barnes and Wendy Barnes (Six), and Sonia Friedman Productions (Merrily We Roll Along).

The musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Godfrey (Babies), is directed and dramaturged by Ellie Coote, with orchestrations, arrangements, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton, choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, scenic design by Milla Clarke, costume design by Natalie Pryce, video design by Andrzej Goulding, lighting design by Bruno Poet, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse.

Godfrey said: “I’m unbelievably excited that 42 Balloons will be coming to Chicago Shakespeare Theater this year, particularly with its brilliant recent history of supporting, developing, and producing new musicals! I’m thrilled that we will have this amazing opportunity to take our show about big balloons and big dreams to the land where Larry Walters actually flew 42 years ago. I cannot wait to share this musical and this story with American audiences very soon.”

Chicago Shakespeare’s artistic director Edward Hall commented: “It’s such a pleasure to be producing this truly life-affirming and original piece of musical theatre at CST. A story full of hope, an uplifting and infectious score, and a world shot through with ‘80s color. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Kevin, Andy, Wendy, and Sonia to celebrate Larry Walters—one of America’s greatest dreamers.”

Producer McCollum added: “I instantly connected with Larry and his desire to fly beyond his own limitations. One of my favourite aspects of being a producer is being able to help shepherd work by new voices, and I was inspired by Jack Godfrey’s ability to capture the specificity of this real-life story and transform it into a universal journey that soars to the heavens.”

Casting and further creative team will be revealed at a later date.