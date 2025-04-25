35mm: A Musical Exhibition to be revived in London

Each song is inspired by a photograph

Theatrical song cycle 35mm: A Musical Exhibition will play in London.

Written by Ryan Scott Oliver, the piece blends music and photography in an exploration of love, obsession, ambition, and art.

The score features rock, pop, and contemporary musical theatre, with each song inspired by a photograph taken by Broadway photographer Matthew Murray.

Produced by Taylor Jay Productions, it’ll be directed by Dean Johnson, with musical direction by Ben Ward. Video design is by Adam Nightingale, lighting design by Katie Twist, and sound design by James Norris.

Casting is to be revealed.

35mm: A Musical Exhibition will play at Phoenix Arts Club on 7 and 8 July 2025, with two performances – one at 7 pm and one at 9:30 pm – each night.