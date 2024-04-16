[title of show] to be staged in London

The meta-musical returns for one night only in the capital

Hit musical [title of show] will return for a single night.

With music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and a book by Hunter Bell, the meta piece documents the attempt made by two struggling writers to pen a musical. After first appearing at the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2004, it played on Broadway in 2008, with a UK premiere taking place in 2013. Since then it has been seen across the world, with a digital production also being released during lockdown, starring Lucie Jones, Tyrone Huntley, Marc Elliott, Ben Ferguson and Jenna Russell.

It will now return for two performances on a single night on 3 July. Playing at the Phoenix Arts Club (beneath the Phoenix Theatre), the intimate staging will be directed by Taylor Jay (Ordinary Days) with musical direction by Ben Ward (You and I). Casting is to be announced shortly.

Tickets are on sale now via the Phoenix Arts Club website, with two showings at 7pm and 9pm.