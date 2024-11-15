Photos

[title of show] revival – first look photos

The show is in previews at Southwark Playhouse Borough

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

15 November 2024

0X5A2776 Edit
The company, © Danny Kaan

Take a first look at the limited Off-West End transfer of the hit musical [title of show].

The Tony-nominated Broadway hit by Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen tells of two writers – Jeff and Hunter, two struggling creatives who hear about a new musical theatre festival with a submission deadline just three weeks away.

The show plays at Southwark Playhouse Borough to 30 November 2024. Directed by Christopher D Clegg, with musical direction by Tom Chippendale and supervision by Ben Ward, the production follows the success of its previous run at the Phoenix Artists Club.

Joining the cast are Jacob Fowler (Heathers the Musical), Abbie Budden (Cruel Intentions), Mary Moore (Grease), and Thomas Oxley, with Melissa McCabe and Cahir O’Neill as covers.

A press night is scheduled for 18 November. Tickets start at £16 for previews, with standard tickets at £26, available via the Southwark Playhouse website.

0X5A2791 Edit
© Danny Kaan
0X5A2832 Edit
© Danny Kaan
0X5A2873 Edit
© Danny Kaan
0X5A2885 Edit
© Danny Kaan
0X5A2901 Edit
© Danny Kaan
0X5A2908 Edit
© Danny Kaan
0X5A2946 Edit
© Danny Kaan
0X5A3000 Edit
© Danny Kaan
0X5A3018 Edit
© Danny Kaan
0X5A3033 Edit
© Danny Kaan
0X5A3065 Edit
© Danny Kaan
0X5A3073 Edit
© Danny Kaan
0X5A3110 Edit
© Danny Kaan

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

wickd

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and more tease their favourite Wicked movie easter eggs

A video crew popped down to the New York premiere to chat to the film’s stars