[title of show] revival – first look photos

The show is in previews at Southwark Playhouse Borough

Take a first look at the limited Off-West End transfer of the hit musical [title of show].

The Tony-nominated Broadway hit by Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen tells of two writers – Jeff and Hunter, two struggling creatives who hear about a new musical theatre festival with a submission deadline just three weeks away.

The show plays at Southwark Playhouse Borough to 30 November 2024. Directed by Christopher D Clegg, with musical direction by Tom Chippendale and supervision by Ben Ward, the production follows the success of its previous run at the Phoenix Artists Club.

Joining the cast are Jacob Fowler (Heathers the Musical), Abbie Budden (Cruel Intentions), Mary Moore (Grease), and Thomas Oxley, with Melissa McCabe and Cahir O’Neill as covers.

A press night is scheduled for 18 November. Tickets start at £16 for previews, with standard tickets at £26, available via the Southwark Playhouse website.