Full cast announced for [title of show] revival

The musical runs at Phoenix Arts Club in central London

Full casting has been announced for the Tony-nominated Broadway hit [title of show] by Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen.

Running at the Phoenix Arts Club on Tuesday 2 and Wednesday 3 July with performances at 7 pm and 9 pm, the piece is directed by Taylor Jay (Edges, Ordinary Days) with musical Direction by Ben Ward (Island Song, You and I) and marketing by Tuckshop Ltd and Samuel Seventeen Social.

The cast includes George Crawford (Newsies, Waitress, Book of Mormon) as Hunter, Abbie Budden (Cruel Intentions) as Heidi, Mary Moore (Grease, Greatest Days) as Susan, and Thomas Oxley (Sondheim Society Student Performer of the Year 2024 Finalist) as Jeff.

Melissa McCabe (Oscar at the Crown) will serve as Cover Susan/Heidi, and Owen Arkrow (Unheard) as Cover Jeff/Hunter.

The piece tells the story of Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers who hear about a new musical theatre festival with a submission deadline just three weeks away.

Tickets are available via the Phoenix Arts Club website.