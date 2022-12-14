Watch Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman play Articulate ahead of Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons revival

Sam Steiner's celebrated two-hander Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is set to return to the stage in a major revival – and its two stars are playing a game of Articulate in a brand new video!

When it was first seen on the stage in 2015, the one-act piece was described as "bright, light and sharp - a rom-com with smarts". It follows a couple existing in a world where individuals are only allowed to say 140 words a day.

Set to appear in the romantic comedy will be WhatsOnStage Award winner Aidan Turner (Poldark, The Lieutenant of Inishmore) alongside Jenna Coleman (All My Sons, Victoria).

Playing in the West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre (18 January to 18 March 2023), the new revival will then visit Manchester Opera House (21 to 25 March) and Theatre Royal Brighton (28 March to 1 April). Tickets are on sale now.

Josie Rourke (City of Angels, As You Like It) will direct the production, while the creative team will feature designer Robert Jones, lighting design Aideen Malone, movement director Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and associate costume designer Kinnetia Isidore. Further creatives are to be announced.