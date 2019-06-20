Titanic the Musical European tour casting announced

Casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of Titanic the Musical.

Thom Southerland's production, which originally opened at Southwark Playhouse in 2013, is due to kickstart its new tour in Woking in July 2019. The show will then head to Munich, Cologne, Mannheim and Moscow.

Returning to the Titanic company are Kieran Brown as Murdoch, Greg Castiglioni as Andrews, Alexander Evans as Boxall, James Gant as Pitman/Etches, Simon Green as Ismay, Emma Harrold as Lady Caroline Neville, Devon-Elise Johnson as Kate Murphy, Shane McDaid as Jim Farrell, Gemma McMeel as Kate Mullins, Janet Mooney as Maid , Joel Parnis as Fleet, Timothy Quinlan as Edgar Beane, Philip Rham as Captain Smith, Dudley Rogers as Isidor Straus, Niall Sheehy as Barrett and Judith Street as Ida Straus.

They are joined by Ronan Burns as Bride, Wendy Ferguson as Alice Beane, Luke Harley as Latimer, Ryan Heenan as Bellboy/Hartley, Benjamin Karran as Bell, Luke McCall as Lightoller, Ashley Stillburn as Charles Clarke , Lucie-Mae Sumner as Kate McGowan and Eleanor Walsh as Maid.

Maury Yeston and Peter Stone's musical tells of what happened when the RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg and sunk on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York and 1,517 men, women and children lost their lives.

The production returned to London in 2016 to run at the Charing Cross Theatre and then embarked on a UK and Ireland tour in April 2018.

The show won a WhatsOnStage award for Best Off-West End production in 2014 and garnered a four star review from Michael Coveney in 2013, who said: "There's much craft, and much heart, and some beautiful touches of making sense of a journey into the unknown."