Theatre flashbacks: Jonathan Bailey and Samantha Barks in The Last Five Years

This time, we look back on 2016's The Last Five Years at The Other Palace – which starred Samantha Barks (soon to be Elsa in Frozen) as well as Jonathan Bailey (currently wowing audiences in Netflix's Bridgerton).

Known for its unique structure, Jason Robert Brown's musical sees a couple's stories told in opposite directions; Jamie (Bailey) moving forwards and Cathy (Barks) backwards through their relationship.

Brown is a three-time Tony Award-winning composer-lyricist, with credits including The Bridges of Madison County, Songs for a New World and Parade.

The production was written and directed by Brown, with musical direction by Torquil Munro. It is produced by Hilary and Stuart Williams in association with Paul Taylor-Mills.