The Lost Boys musical in the works, expected to open on Broadway in 2022

A musical version of cult classic film The Lost Boys is in the works, Syfy has reported.

According to a new interview with English singer-songwriter G Tom Mac, the production is "nearly done" and is eyeing a New York run by 2022. It was originally meant to arrive in 2021 but has been delayed by the pandemic.

The 1987 teen horror comedy film starred Jason Patric and Kiefer Sutherland and followed the story of a group of never-aging vampires in a small US town. It was directed by Joel Schumacher, and grossed over $32 million against a production budget of $8.5 million.

The new musical production, entitled A Lost Boys Story is expected to follow Sutherland's character, David, who is an orphan from Lithuania that moves to America.

JD McCrary (young Simba in The Lion King movie) is in talks to appear in the stage show, as is A Clockwork Orange's Malcolm McDowell.

Chatting to Syfy, Mac said that the production will also be looking for UK creatives: "Last summer, I went to England with one of my producers and met with various choreographers. It was my producer's idea to search the London theatre world for some fresh creative talent. It was about three weeks to a month of just finding the right people and, of course, there are incredibly talented people in New York as well, which we had brought on."

You can listen to the musical's concept album here: