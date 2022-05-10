The Crucible to be revived at National Theatre in September

The National Theatre has announced a new revival of Arthur Miller's The Crucible will play in the Olivier Theatre later this year.

Directed by Lyndsey Turner (Under Milk Wood), the production will star Australian actor Brendan Cowell (Yerma, Life of Galileo, Young Vic) in his National debut as John Proctor, alongside The Crown's Erin Doherty in the role of Abigail.

The Crucible opens on 21 September (previews from 14 September). Further casting includes Fisayo Akinade, Rachelle Diedericks, Nick Fletcher, Karl Johnson, Gracie McGonigal, Matthew Marsh and Eileen Walsh.

It will feature set design by Es Devlin, costume design by Catherine Fay, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, and sound design by Tingying Dong (content design) and Paul Arditti (system design).

Miller's modern classic was inspired by the actions of The House Committee on Un-American Activities of the McCarthy era, in front of which the playwright was invited to give evidence. It's set during the notorious witch-hunts in Salem, Massachusetts in 1692.