The Boy Friend at the Menier Chocolate Factory: watch Janie Dee, Adrian Edmondson and Amara Okereke on opening night

The cast of The Boy Friend celebrated their opening night at the Menier Chocolate Factory this week.

Sandy Wilson's hit musical about a French finishing school stars Janie Dee, Amara Okereke and Adrian Edmondson.

They are joined by Tiffany Graves, Issy Van Randwyck, Dylan Mason and Jack Butterworth star in the show, alongside Tom Bales, Ryan Carter, Chloe Goodliffe, Matthew Ives, Bethany Huckle, Emily Langham, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson, Annie Southall, Peter Nash and Robert Portal.

The Boy Friend has direction by Matthew White, while choreography and associate direction is by Bill Deamer, design by Paul Farnsworth, lighting designer by Paul Anderson, sound design by Gregory Clarke, hair and wig design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision and direction by Simon Beck and orchestration by David Cullen.

The production will run to 7 March.