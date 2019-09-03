Reputation at The Other Palace new musical casting announced

Casting has been announced for Alick Glass' brand new musical Reputation, which opens at The Other Palace in November.

Jeremy Secomb (Sweeney Todd), Maddy Banks (The Band) and Ed Wade (Fiddler on the Roof) lead the cast and are joined by Cory Peterson, Lauren Ingram, Charlie Dennis, Ashleigh Cavanagh and Eleanor Tollan.

The piece, which has music, book and lyrics by Glass, is set in Hollywood in the 1930s and is based on the story of a con artist who steals an aspiring writer's story. It is directed and musically directed by Warren Wills with choreography by Tamsyn Salter, lighting by Nick Richings, music production by Jordan Brown and casting by Anne Vosser.

Reputation runs from 5 to 14 November at the central London venue.