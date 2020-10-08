Re-opened theatres: a running list of socially distanced shows on UK stages

Theatre is back! Albeit with social distancing. There's been a wave of venues reopening with shows that feature safety measures for audiences and reduced capacity to keep you all nicely spaced. All to let you experience the magic of the stage from behind a mask (Phantom style, but with extra mouth coverage).

Last update: 7 October 2020





National Theatre: Straight out the gate, the National has two productions announced – Death of England: Delroy, penned by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams, as well as a pantomime! Opening this month.

Nimax Theatres, West End: The West End operator has led the charge, with socially distanced productions of Six, The Play That Goes Wrong, Potted Panto, Showstoppers and loads more comedy and concerts for arts lovers. Opening this month.

Southwark Playhouse: The south London venue has brought perspex BACK in the best way to re-stage its halted five-star production of The Last Five Years. Playing now.

Nottingham Playhouse: Socially distanced shows and new writing from the likes of James Graham makes this season very exciting. Opening this month.





The Apollo Theatre

© Siobhan Doran





Hampstead Theatre: Pinter's The Dumb Waiter will reopen the bougie north London theatre. Opening in November.

The RSC: The theatre will be staging shows in December and January – with plans to be revealed.

Birmingham Rep: Ballet from the Birmingham Royal Ballet will reopen the venue, with the show later transferring to Sadler's Wells in London. Opening this month.

Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester: A rip-roaring revival of Rent is set to kickstart at the end of the month – the show will also be streamed for those who hasn't already got tickets (eg no-one, as it's currently sold out). Opening this month.





Rent

(© Feast Creative)





Sheffield Crucible: The theatre will present a variety of work including a socially distanced panto! Opening this month.

Rose Theatre Kingston: A full season of work comes from the Kingston theatre. Opening this month.

HOME, Manchester: A stellar season awaits fans of the Manchester venue – find out more here. Opening this month.

The Lowry, Salford: Six will be wowing audiences for Christmas, while The Gruffalo is being performed for little 'uns. Opening in November.

Immersive LDN: The immersive production of The Great Gatsby is back! Ongoing.

The Vaults: With shows including Danté's in Furlough, everyone's favourite sub-Waterloo Station theatre will bring back live shows.

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury: Canterbury – more like PANTO-bury!

Leeds Playhouse: A great big season of work has been announced at the venue, with Talking Heads, an Ugly Sisters musical and more. Opening this month.

Bridge Theatre: The theatre was one of the first to reopen in August, and will continue to present seasons of work as time goes on, according to one of its co-founders. Ongoing.

Exeter Northcott: Y'arrrghhhh – a festive production of Treasure Island is golden chance to get back into the arts world. Opening in December.

Chichester Festival Theatre: The lauded venue near the south coast will be kicking off its 2020 season with a starry production of Crave. Opening this month.

Theatre Royal Bath: Three big revivals are heading to Bath with some excellent casts and directors in tow. Plus a festive run of The Play That Goes Wrong!. Opening this month.

Bristol Old Vic: The theatre will be staging shows both in its main auditorium and its cafe area, including the brill Private Peaceful two-hander. Ongoing.





Bristol Old Vic

© Philip Vile





Wilton's Music Hall: One of the most beautiful venues in the world, Wilton's will host cabaret and comedy acts. Opening in January.

Charing Cross Theatre: The central London theatre is back for the world premiere of a new play. Opening next month.

Pleasance Theatre: The theatre will also be producing cabaret and new writing, as well as a cavalcade of to-be-announced comedy. Opening next month.

The Mill at Sonning: The Berkshire venue is back! With the likes of Debbie McGee entertaining audiences. Opening this month.

The Watermill, Newbury: A musical Christmas Carol and more will brighten up Newbury punters this winter, with the theatre revealing plans for socially distanced audiences. Ongoing.

The Barn, Cirencester: A full season of work including Peter Pan and a Sondheim revue are all on offer this autumn. Ongoing.

Alexandra Palace Theatre: Comedy, cabaret and a whopping great concert production of Sunset Boulevard will all head to the beautiful north London space. Ongoing.





