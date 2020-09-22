Sheffield Crucible announces season of live socially distanced shows including pantomime

Sheffield Theatres has revealed a new autumn season of shows in its Crucible Theatre.

The venue will reopen for live performances from next month with the world premiere of Here's What She Said to Me by Oladipo Agboluaje, directed by Mojisola Elufowoju. The piece, running from 30 October to 14 November, is co-produced with Utopia Theatre and tells the story of three generations of Nigerian women.

The venue's hit production of Operation Crucible will return after its initial run in 2016, based on experiences during the Sheffield Blitz. It is set to be staged from 17 to 28 November. Penned by Kieran Knowles, it has direction by Bryony Shanahan, design by Sophia Simensky and lighting by Seth Rook Williams.

John Rwothomack's Far Gone will be presented on 3 and 4 December, while from 16 December to 3 January 2021 the venue will present Damian's Pop-Up Panto!, a new show fronted by resident panto dame Damian Williams alongside an ensemble of performers. It is written and directed by Paul Hendy.

Artistic director Robert Hastie said: "We've called this season Together because that's the feeling we've missed most, and the experience that theatre does best. We've all been through – and are still going through – a lot. Now, more than ever, the experience of being together feels vital. This season offers a huge welcome back to the Crucible for the audiences, artists and staff we've missed so much this last six months. Together is a celebration of theatre, in all its glorious forms, with drama, music, comedy and pantomime all taking to the stage over the coming months."

Anthony Lau will join Sheffield Theatres as associate artistic director, while the venue will abide by social distancing rules for all shows with e-tickets, staggered arrival times and regular cleaning routines. Creative associates Ben Stones and Lucy Carter will oversee the set and lighting design for the overall season, though each production also has its own creative team.

All performances will end by 9.30pm, with the venue set to adapt its approach if rules change.